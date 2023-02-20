 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Amit Shah to visit poll-bound Nagaland, address rally today

Feb 20, 2023 / 10:21 AM IST

Amit Shah will address a rally in Mon around 3.30 pm, BJP candidate of the Mon Town seat Cheong Konyak told PTI.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will reach poll-bound Nagaland on Monday on a two-day visit.

Shah will address a rally in Mon around 3.30 pm, BJP candidate of the Mon Town seat Cheong Konyak told PTI.

"We are expecting a crowd of more than 10,000," he said.

Fourteen civilians, including six daily wagers working at a coal mine, were shot dead in a series of firings by security forces in Mon district in December 2021 in a botched anti-militancy operation, triggering a nationwide outrage.