Amit Shah to visit PM's constituency Varanasi on November 12: Report

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Varanasi, the constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on November 12, CNN News 18 reported on November 7.

Sources within the Centre-ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) told the news channel that Shah would be on a two-day visit to Uttar Pradesh, beginning on November 12. Apart from Varanasi, he would also be visiting Jaunpur and Azamgarh.

While Shah would be attending official functions, the visit is also aimed at meeting state BJP leaders in view of the upcoming high-stake assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, the report claimed.

The BJP, under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, is seeking re-election in UP where it had stormed to power five years ago with a decisive mandate. The party had, in the 2017 polls, won 312 seats with a vote share of 39.67 percent. This was followed by a strong electoral performance in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, when the BJP won 62 of the state's 80 parliamentary constituencies.

Shah is considered as architect of the BJP's turnaround in Uttar Pradesh, as the party had been reduced to the fourth major electoral group in the 2012 polls. After Shah took over as the party's national president, the BJP in 2014 had scripted a historic win in 71 out of the state's 80 Lok Sabha seats.