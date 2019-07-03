Amit Shah to visit Ahmedabad today

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Ahmedabad on Wednesday and inaugurate a few projects and address an event at Gujarat University, the BJP said. This will be his first visit to Gujarat after becoming the Home minister.

"Shri Shah will reach Ahmedabad at afternoon 3 pm and he would be heartily welcomed outside the airport," the BJP said in a press release.

"After this, he would inaugurate the newly-built Income-Tax flyover at Ashram Road in Ahmedabad," the release added.

The BJP president will then inaugurate D K Patel Hall, which is located at BS Ashram Road in Ahmedabad, at 5.15 pm on Wednesday.

Shah will then address a 'welcome ceremony' at Gujarat University Convention Hall in the city at 6.15 pm.

"Shri Shah, at 8 pm, will assess the development works that has been done in Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency at GDMC ground in Ahmedabad," the press release said.

Shah is the Lok Sabha MP from Gandhinagar constituency.

He will participate in 'mangla aarti' at the Jagannath temple of Ahmedabad on Thursday, according to the press release.