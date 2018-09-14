App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Sep 14, 2018 04:10 PM IST | Source: PTI

Amit Shah to set Telangana assembly polls rolling

During his visit, Shah would pray at the temple of Goddess Mahankali in Hyderabad and then proceed to Mahabubnagar for a public meeting

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah is all set to sound the poll bugle for the ensuing assembly elections in Telangana with a public meeting at Mahabubnagar on Saturday, a party leader said Friday.

During his daylong visit, Shah would pray at the temple of Goddess Mahankali in the old city of Hyderabad in the afternoon before proceeding to Mahabubnagar, state BJP president K Laxman told reporters here Friday.

After the public meeting, he would meet the party's state office-bearers and district unit presidents at Kothur in the evening to discuss the strategy for the elections, before returning to Delhi.

Laxman slammed the proposed "unholy alliances" between Congress, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and Communist Party of India (CPI) on one side and Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and "communal" All India All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul Muslimeen (AIMIM) on the other.

related news

The parties are trying to do "Karnataka-type politics" in Telangana, he alleged.

The reported comments of AIMIM leader Akbaruddin Owaisi that his party can stake claim to chief ministership, though it may not have majority strength post-elections, similar to H D Kumaraswamy becoming the chief minister in Karnataka, should not be taken lightly, Laxman claimed.

Congress, TRS, TDP and the Communists have helped AIMIM grow by joining hands with it in the past and "people need to be alert", he said.

"MIM, which is thought to be a rope, is going to be a noose," he added.

The TRS government has not celebrated 'Telangana Liberation Day' on September 17 (when erstwhile Nizam state merged with the Indian Union in 1948) as part of implementing AIMIM's agenda, the BJP leader charged.

BJP is the only strong alternative to these parties and Shah would make it clear, he said.

BJP would contest all the 119 assembly segments in the state on its own, Laxman said.

Telangana would be the gateway to the south to BJP after Karnataka and Union Ministers and other leaders would visit the state for campaigning, he said.

His party would go to the people urging them to elect a BJP government as they had given the opportunity to all the parties, he said.
First Published on Sep 14, 2018 03:40 pm

tags #India #Politics

most popular

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.