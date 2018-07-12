Amit Shah to review poll preparations in Telangana on July 13

BJP chief Amit Shah would assess the party's preparations for possible simultaneous elections to Lok Sabha and Legislative Assembly in Telangana next year and discuss a road map for the polls during his visit to Hyderabad tomorrow. Shah would arrive at Begumpet airport at 10.30 AM and later address party workers, BJP legislator N Ramachander Rao told PTI.

He would address the party's full-time workers at BJP's state headquarters. BJP has appointed one full-time worker for each assembly constituency in the state.

The party's national president would meet the party's core committee members and general secretaries, Rao said.

"The programme is purely organisational. He will discuss the political situation, take first-hand information from the leaders here to evolve the strategy for future," he said.

Shah would also meet prominent people as part of the BJP's 'Sampark for Samarthan' campaign before concluding his visit to the city tomorrow night, he said.

State BJP president K Laxman, who undertook a 14-day 'Jana Chaitanya Yatra' through several districts of the state last month, said the party was targeting to win a two-digit figure in the Lok Sabha polls in the state.

There are 17 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

The BJP has announced it would contest alone in Telangana in the 2019 elections. The party contested in alliance with its now-estranged ally TDP in 2014.

BJP has one Lok Sabha member and five MLAs in Telangana.

Laxman said the party aims to come to power in the state after the assembly polls, which is likely to be held simultaneously with the Lok Sabha elections.