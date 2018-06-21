App
Last Updated : Jun 21, 2018 01:58 PM IST | Source: PTI

Amit Shah to meet 'social media warriors' of Delhi BJP

The interaction with "social media warriors" was planned in view of growing significance of online platforms in creating "perception" that is important in politics.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

BJP chief Amit Shah will interact with "social media warriors" of the Delhi unit of the party and also held meetings of its core group and SC Morcha today, party sources said. Shah will interact with around 300 party workers and supporters having more than 10,000 followers on social media at the NDMC convention centre, said a Delhi BJP leader.

"Besides organisational issues, the stock taking of coming general elections will also take place during the meetings," he said.

The interaction with "social media warriors" was planned in view of growing significance of online platforms in creating "perception" that is important in politics. he said.

The members of core group met yesterday to discuss preparations for the visit of party chief to the Delhi BJP office and meetings to be attended by him.
First Published on Jun 21, 2018 01:50 pm

tags #Amit Shah #India #Politics

