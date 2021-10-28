Amit Shah to launch BJP's poll campaign on October 30 in Uttarakhand

Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Uttarakhand on October 30 to launch the BJP’s election campaign in the poll-bound state at a rally here.

A meeting was held at the BJP state headquarters here on Wednesday to review the preparations for the Shah’s rally.

State BJP general secretary Kuldeep Kumar said Shah will address a public meeting at the Bannu School ground here to launch the party’s poll campaign. The Assembly polls in Uttarakhand are due early next year.