Politics

Amit Shah to launch BJP's poll campaign on October 30 in Uttarakhand

A meeting was held at the BJP state headquarters here on Wednesday to review the preparations for the Shah’s rally.

PTI
October 28, 2021 / 10:07 AM IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Uttarakhand on October 30 to launch the BJP’s election campaign in the poll-bound state at a rally here.

State BJP general secretary Kuldeep Kumar said Shah will address a public meeting at the Bannu School ground here to launch the party’s poll campaign. The Assembly polls in Uttarakhand are due early next year.
first published: Oct 28, 2021 10:07 am

