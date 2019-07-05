App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Partners

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Budget 2019

Partners

you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jul 05, 2019 07:46 AM IST | Source: PTI

Amit Shah to launch BJP membership drive with enrollment of tribal family in Telangana

After arriving here in the afternoon, Shah will go to Mamidipalli village and induct the tribal family as BJP members before formally launching the membership drive at a function hall in Shamshabad here, he told reporters.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

BJP president Amit Shah, who is set to launch the partys membership drive in Telangana on July 6, would enroll a tribal family near here before the formal unveiling of the programme, state unit chief K Laxman said here.

After arriving here in the afternoon, Shah will go to Mamidipalli village and induct the tribal family as BJP members before formally launching the membership drive at a function hall in Shamshabad here, he told reporters.

Shah, also the Union Home Minister, would later meet BJPs key leaders in the state on strengthening the party, he said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the membership drive in his Lok Sabha constituency of Varanasi on July 6, the birth anniversary of party ideologue Syama Prasad Mookerjee, while other leaders will undertake the exercise in other parts of the country.

Close

Shah's decision to launch the membership drive in Telangana was a clear signal that the partys national leadership was keen to see BJP coming to power in the state in the 2023 assembly elections, Laxman said.

BJP plans to add 12 lakh members to the existing 18 lakh in Telangana, he said. The state leader hit out at the TRS for allegedly not implementing Central schemes, including the Ayushman Bharat health scheme.

India Union Budget 2019: What does Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman have up her sleeve? Click here for top and latest Budget news, views and analyses.
First Published on Jul 5, 2019 07:40 am

tags #India #Politics

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.