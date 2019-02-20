Amit Shah to launch BJP campaign to contact beneficiaries of welfare schemes on February 21

BJP president Amit Shah will on February 21 launch from Andhra Pradesh his party's nation-wide exercise to contact over 22 crore beneficiaries of various welfare programmes of its governments at the Centre and in states as part of its campaign for the coming Lok Sabha election.

Shah will kick off the campaign from Andhra Pradesh's Rajahmundry city, the party said in a statement Wednesday.

The party aims to cover every beneficiary household under the programme as it seeks to retain power at the Centre under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

The BJP said its workers have reached out to the beneficiaries and claimed many of them shared pictures of the party flag flying at their houses as part of its another campaign "Mera parivaar Bhajapa parivar" (My family, BJP family).

Shah will address party workers from four adjacent Lok Sabha constituencies and travel to Karnataka later in the day to attend other political programmes, the statement said.