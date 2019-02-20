App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Feb 20, 2019 07:56 PM IST | Source: PTI

Amit Shah to launch BJP campaign to contact beneficiaries of welfare schemes on February 21

The party aims to cover every beneficiary household under the programme as it seeks to retain power at the Centre under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

BJP president Amit Shah will on February 21 launch from Andhra Pradesh his party's nation-wide exercise to contact over 22 crore beneficiaries of various welfare programmes of its governments at the Centre and in states as part of its campaign for the coming Lok Sabha election.

Shah will kick off the campaign from Andhra Pradesh's Rajahmundry city, the party said in a statement Wednesday.

The party aims to cover every beneficiary household under the programme as it seeks to retain power at the Centre under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

The BJP said its workers have reached out to the beneficiaries and claimed many of them shared pictures of the party flag flying at their houses as part of its another campaign "Mera parivaar Bhajapa parivar" (My family, BJP family).

Shah will address party workers from four adjacent Lok Sabha constituencies and travel to Karnataka later in the day to attend other political programmes, the statement said.
First Published on Feb 20, 2019 07:39 pm

tags #Amit Shah #BJP #India #Politics

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.