Amit Shah to give booth management formula to over 12000 booth incharges of Delhi party's unit

BJP chief Amit Shah will on Sunday give a management formula to over 12,000 booth incharges of the party's Delhi unit at the IGI stadium here in the run up to 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

The booth incharges are being issued bar-coded identity cards to ensure that they attend event without fail, said party leaders.

There are a total of 13,816 polling booths across Delhi and so far over 12,000 booth incharges have been appointed by the party.

The district and lower level booth incharge meetings of the party have been held. It is for the first time that a state-level interaction between the national president and the booth incharges is being organised, said Dharambir Singh, head of booth management department of the Delhi BJP.

"The booth incharges will also be given a chance to put across their suggestions before the party president during the interaction," Singh said.

The party will ensure that booth presidents mandatorily attend the event. The bar-coded identity cards with photographs will be scanned when they will arrive for the event at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium.

Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari and other senior party leaders will also attend the interactive session.