App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Dec 18, 2018 11:56 AM IST | Source: PTI

Amit Shah to give booth management formula to over 12000 booth incharges of Delhi party's unit

The booth incharges are being issued bar-coded identity cards to ensure that they attend event without fail, said party leaders.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

BJP chief Amit Shah will on Sunday give a management formula to over 12,000 booth incharges of the party's Delhi unit at the IGI stadium here in the run up to 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

The booth incharges are being issued bar-coded identity cards to ensure that they attend event without fail, said party leaders.

There are a total of 13,816 polling booths across Delhi and so far over 12,000 booth incharges have been appointed by the party.

The district and lower level booth incharge meetings of the party have been held. It is for the first time that a state-level interaction between the national president and the booth incharges is being organised, said Dharambir Singh, head of booth management department of the Delhi BJP.

"The booth incharges will also be given a chance to put across their suggestions before the party president during the interaction," Singh said.

The party will ensure that booth presidents mandatorily attend the event. The bar-coded identity cards with photographs will be scanned when they will arrive for the event at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium.

Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari and other senior party leaders will also attend the interactive session.
First Published on Dec 18, 2018 11:52 am

tags #Amit Shah #BJP #India #Politics

most popular

In pics | Assembly Elections 2018: Final tally for all five states

In pics | Assembly Elections 2018: Final tally for all five states

Slideshow | Brokerages bet on 7 stocks that can give 7-64% returns in a year

Slideshow | Brokerages bet on 7 stocks that can give 7-64% returns in a year

Urjit Patel’s history of dissent: Here are the issues that RBI guv had with government

Urjit Patel’s history of dissent: Here are the issues that RBI guv had with government

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.