Amit Shah to flag off ‘Modi Van’ today: What is it?

Five Modi Van will be operated in the five Vidhan Sabha constituencies across the Uttar Pradesh's Kaushambi district, said BJP leader Vinod Sonkar.

Moneycontrol News
October 19, 2021 / 09:00 AM IST
The vehicles will have a 32-inch television and a high-speed internet service each, which will broadcast PM Narendra Modi's monthly radio address 'Mann Ki Baat'. (Representative image)



Union Home Minister Amit Shah will flag off 'Modi Van' on October 19 under the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) 'Seva hi Sangathan' programme to commemorate Prime Minister Narendra Modi completing 20 years as an elected representative, which he did earlier this month.

The special van will operate under the aegis of Kaushambi Vikas Parishad, which is run by BJP's National Secretary and Lok Sabha MP Vinod Sonkar, reported news agency ANI.

“Five Modi Van will be operated in the five Vidhan Sabha constituencies across the Uttar Pradesh's Kaushambi district,” Sonkar told the news agency.

Here is all you need to know about ‘Modi Van’:

The vehicles will have a 32-inch television and a high-speed internet service each, which will broadcast PM Modi's monthly radio address 'Mann Ki Baat'.

The public rallies and speeches of the political leaders will also be broadcasted in the vans.

The van will also consist of telemedicine as well as a machine that can test 39 blood samples in one go. The van will also release a weekly medical bulletin.

The ‘Modi Van’ will also help in promoting vaccination against COVID-19 in remote villages.

The vehicles will be used to administer oaths to people to keep villages clean and plastic-free.

A pledge for water conservation will also be administered using these vans.

The van will further help in the registration of people for several central schemes, like widow pension, disability pension, and PM Kisan Samman Nidhi. They will also inform villagers about the ongoing government schemes.

There is a control office for the vans from where they will be operated.

PM Modi completed 20 years as the head of a government on October 7, including over 13 years as Gujarat's chief minister. On October 7, 2001, he became the chief minister of Gujarat for the first time and was re-elected twice. In September 2013, he was appointed as the BJP's prime ministerial candidate for the 2014 Lok Sabha elections and became the PM. In 2019, he was re-elected for a second term.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Amit Shah #BJP #Current Affairs #India #Narendra Modi #Politics
first published: Oct 19, 2021 09:00 am

