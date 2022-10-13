English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

    Amit Shah to flag off BJP's three Gaurav Yatras in poll-bound Gujarat today

    On Wednesday, BJP president J P Nadda had flagged off two such yatras in the state.

    Moneycontrol News
    October 13, 2022 / 10:19 AM IST
    File Image: Union Minister Amit Shah

    File Image: Union Minister Amit Shah

    Union Home Minister Amit Shah will flag off three 'Gaurav Yatras' of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Gujarat on Thursday as part of his party's campaign for the upcoming Assembly elections.

    On Wednesday, BJP president J P Nadda had flagged off two such yatras in the state.

    Elections for the 182-seat Gujarat Assembly will be held by the end of this year. Shah will flag off one yatra from Zanzarka in Ahmedabad district in the morning. This yatra will conclude at Somnath Temple town.

    He will then launch two other Gaurav Yatras from Unai in Navsari district in the afternoon. From Unai one yatra will go to Ambaji Temple covering the tribal belt of the state, while another one will reach Fagvel temple town in Kheda district.

    The BJP's central leaders as well as those from the state unit will join the yatras at different points, the party said in a release. A total of five yatras are planned by BJP, of eight to nine days each, and they plan to cover 144 assembly constituencies as part of the campaign.

    Close
    (With PTI inputs)
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #BJP #Gaurav yatra #Gujarat #India #Politics
    first published: Oct 13, 2022 10:22 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.