Amit Shah to continue as BJP chief, JP Nadda appointed Working President

Amit Shah will continue as the National President of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) while Jagat Prakash Nadda has been appointed as the saffron party's Working President.

The decision was taken during the BJP's Parliamentary Board meeting held earlier today. The meeting was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as well as BJP chief Amit Shah.

"BJP won several elections under the leadership of Amit Shah. But since PM (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) appointed him Home Minister, Shah himself said the responsibility of party president should be given to someone else. BJP Parliamentary board has selected JP Nadda as working president," Defence Minister and senior party leader Rajnath Singh said while addressing the press after the meeting.

"He will remain the working president till the BJP’s membership drive and organisation elections are over," Singh tweeted later.

A leader from Himachal Pradesh, Nadda is reportedly trusted by the party's top brass as well as the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) — the party's ideological parent.