Amit Shah to conclude nation-wide tour for LS polls on July 22

BJP president Amit Shah will by July 22 wrap up his nation-wide tour to firm up the party's organisational machinery ahead of the Lok Sabha elections and is scheduled to visit politically crucial states such as Uttar Pradesh and Bihar in the coming days.

Shah will be in Kerala tomorrow, in UP on July 4 and 5, in Jharkhand on July 11 and in Bihar on July 12 before he concludes the exercise on July 22 with meetings in Mumbai with various party wings of Maharashtra and Goa, BJP sources said.

The tour is focussed on the parliamentary polls, they said, adding that he meets the party's core group, scheduled castes and tribes leaders, Lok Sabha 'toli'- a group formed in every states with an eye on the general election - and full-time leaders made in charge of every constituency in respective states.

Shah also meets the party's social media team in every state.

He has already finished the exercise in 18 states, they said. Meetings of some states like Andhra Pradesh and Rajasthan were held in Delhi but Shah has mostly chosen to visit the states, they said.

Shah will spend two days in UP, which sends the maximum number of MPs to the Lok Sabha and played a key role in the BJP reaching the majority mark in 2014 by electing its nominees from 71 of the total 80 seats.

He will be in Mirzapur, which is in eastern UP, on July 4 and in Agra, which is in western UP, on July 5.

The sources said Shah has visited close to 395 of the 543 Lok Sabha seats since 2014 elections.

They said the exercise underlines the party's seriousness and diligence on the ground for the Lok Sabha polls, which are now less than 10 months away.