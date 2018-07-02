App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jul 02, 2018 09:25 PM IST | Source: PTI

Amit Shah to conclude nation-wide tour for LS polls on July 22

Shah will be in Kerala tomorrow, in UP on July 4 and 5, in Jharkhand on July 11 and in Bihar on July 12.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

BJP president Amit Shah will by July 22 wrap up his nation-wide tour to firm up the party's organisational machinery ahead of the Lok Sabha elections and is scheduled to visit politically crucial states such as Uttar Pradesh and Bihar in the coming days.

Shah will be in Kerala tomorrow, in UP on July 4 and 5, in Jharkhand on July 11 and in Bihar on July 12 before he concludes the exercise on July 22 with meetings in Mumbai with various party wings of Maharashtra and Goa, BJP sources said.

The tour is focussed on the parliamentary polls, they said, adding that he meets the party's core group, scheduled castes and tribes leaders, Lok Sabha 'toli'- a group formed in every states with an eye on the general election - and full-time leaders made in charge of every constituency in respective states.

Shah also meets the party's social media team in every state.

related news

He has already finished the exercise in 18 states, they said. Meetings of some states like Andhra Pradesh and Rajasthan were held in Delhi but Shah has mostly chosen to visit the states, they said.

Shah will spend two days in UP, which sends the maximum number of MPs to the Lok Sabha and played a key role in the BJP reaching the majority mark in 2014 by electing its nominees from 71 of the total 80 seats.

He will be in Mirzapur, which is in eastern UP, on July 4 and in Agra, which is in western UP, on July 5.

The sources said Shah has visited close to 395 of the 543 Lok Sabha seats since 2014 elections.

They said the exercise underlines the party's seriousness and diligence on the ground for the Lok Sabha polls, which are now less than 10 months away.
First Published on Jul 2, 2018 09:20 pm

tags #Amit Shah #BJP President #India #Lok Sabha elections #Politics

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.