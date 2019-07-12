App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jul 12, 2019 08:45 AM IST | Source: PTI

Amit Shah to chair meeting on Goa's mining crisis today

"Sawant will attend a high-level meeting on Goa mining to be chaired by Amit Shah along with Union Minister for Mines Pralhad Joshi at New Delhi on Friday at 4:00 PM," a statement released here by Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said on Thursday.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

BJP chief Amit Shah would chair a meeting on the issue of Goa's mining crisis in New Delhi today.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, who holds the mining portfolio, would attend the meeting.

"Sawant will attend a high-level meeting on Goa mining to be chaired by Amit Shah along with Union Minister for Mines Pralhad Joshi at New Delhi on Friday at 4:00 PM," a statement released here by Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said on Thursday.

Close

The state Advocate General Devidas Pangam will also be present for the meeting.

The five-decade-old mining industry in the coastal state came to a standstill in March 2018, after the Supreme Court quashed the second renewal of 88 iron ore mining leases.

Sawant had raised the issue during the recent meeting of NITI Aayog, which was chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
First Published on Jul 12, 2019 08:29 am

tags #India #Politics

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.