Last Updated : Sep 25, 2018 12:38 PM IST | Source: PTI

Amit Shah to attend BJP workers meet in Jaipur on September 26

He informed that Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje, Union minister Piyush Goyal and other leaders will also attend the programme.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

BJP president Amit Shah will address booth-level party workers at a meeting in Dhankya village of Jaipur district on September 26.

During his one day visit, Shah will inaugurate 'Deendayal Upadhyay memorial' at Dhankya and will address the booth workers meeting, Bharatiya Janata Party's state general secretary Bhajanlal said.

First Published on Sep 25, 2018 12:34 pm

tags #Amit Shah #BJP #India #Politics

