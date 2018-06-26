App
Last Updated : Jun 26, 2018 05:05 PM IST | Source: PTI

Amit Shah to arrive in West Bengal on a two day visit from June 27

During his visit, Shah, is scheduled to address a rally in Purulia district, where two BJP workers were killed over three weeks ago.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

BJP national president Amit Shah will arrive in West Bengal on a two-day visit from June 27, a senior party leader said.

According to state BJP general secretary Sayantan Basu, Shah will arrive in the city tomorrow morning and is scheduled to address a meeting of party workers followed by a closed door convention of the party's social media cell.

Shah will also address a meet of intellectuals of the city tomorrow, he said.

On June 28, he will visit Tarapith Temple in Birbhum district and offer puja.

He will then visit Purulia for a public meeting and meet the family members of the deceased BJP workers, Basu said.

Bodies of two BJP activists - 35-year-old Dulal Kumar and 20-year-old Trilochan Mahato were found hanging in Purulia district on June 2 and May 31 respectively.
First Published on Jun 26, 2018 04:54 pm

tags #Amit Shah #BJP #India #Politics

