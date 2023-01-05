Amit Shah to arrive in Tripura today, flag off BJP's rath yatras

File Image: Union Minister Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to flag off two BJP rath yatras from North Tripura and South Tripura districts on Thursday, a party leader said.

BJP state president Rajib Bhattacharjee said Shah will arrive in Agartala around 11 am and head to Dharmanagar in North Tripura district to launch the yatra and address a public rally.

He will then visit Sabroom in South Tripura district to flag off another rath yatra and address a public meeting, Bhattacharjee said.

Shah will depart from Tripura on Thursday evening.

Bhattacharjee said the 'Jana Viswas Yatra', aimed at highlighting the state government's achievements ahead of the upcoming assembly elections, will travel 1,000 km covering all the 60 constituencies.

A total of 100 rallies and roadshows will be held, and the yatra will conclude on January 12, he said, adding, BJP president J P Nadda will join the programme on the last day.

Meanwhile, Shah's flight could not land at the Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport in Agartala on Wednesday night due to poor visibility caused by thick fog, officials said.

The flight had to be diverted to Guwahati's Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport, they said.