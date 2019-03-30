App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Mar 30, 2019 06:44 PM IST | Source: PTI

Amit Shah to address two election rallies in Jammu next week

This will be Shah's first visit to the state to canvass for party candidates.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
BJP president Amit Shah will address two election rallies in Jammu in the next week, state party president Ravinder Raina said March 30.

"Shah will first address an election rally in Sunderbani (Rajouri) and later in Udhampur on April 3," Raina told reporters.

This will be Shah's first visit to the state to canvass for party candidates.

The party is fielding incumbent MP Jugal Kishore for Jammu Lok Sabha seat, which is spread across Jammu, Samba, Rajouri and Poonch districts and Union Minister Jitendra Singh is seeking re-election from Udhampur parliamentary constituency.

On March 28, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had addressed an election rally at Akhnoor near here.

A BJP spokesman said Modi is likely to address another rally in Kathua district, part of Udhampur constituency, in the second week of next April.

Besides Modi and Shah, union ministers Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, Arun Jaitley, Sushma Swaraj, Nirmala Sitharaman, Uma Bharti, Smriti Irani, Jagat Prakash Nadda, Thawarchand Gehlot, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Aditya Nath, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Himchal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur are likely to address election rallies in Jammu region, the spokesman said.

The other star campaigners of the party scheduled to visit the state in the coming days include Mathura MP Hema Malini, national spokesperson Syed Shahnawaz Hussain, general secretary (organisation) Ram Lal, Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare, general secretary Ram Madhav, national vice-president and in-charge Jammu and Kashmir Avinash Rai Khanna, he said.
First Published on Mar 30, 2019 06:40 pm

