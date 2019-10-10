Amit Shah to address three political rallies in Maharashtra on Friday

BJP president Amit Shah will address three rallies in poll-bound Maharashtra on October 11, the party said on Thursday. Shah is on a campaign streak in poll-bound Maharashtra and Haryana and has been addressing a number rallies everyday for the party candidates, BJP's media in-charge Anil Baluni said in a statement.

On Thursday, he addressed four rallies in Maharashtra during which he attacked the Congress-NCP alliance.

Shah will address a huge public gathering at Chikhli, Karanja, Dharni in Melghat, Baluni said.