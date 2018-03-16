App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Mar 16, 2018 09:30 AM IST | Source: PTI

Amit Shah to address rally in Mumbai on April 6

"Shah is coming here on April 6, which is the Foundation Day of the BJP. He will address a rally in the BKC on the same day. He will hold meetings with party officials, leaders and workers," a BJP leader said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

BJP president Amit Shah will address a rally at the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) in the city on April 6, the Foundation Day of the BJP.

"Shah is coming here on April 6, which is the Foundation Day of the BJP. He will address a rally in the BKC on the same day. He will hold meetings with party officials, leaders and workers," a BJP leader said.

The decision to organise the rally and finalise Shah's schedule was taken at the state-level meeting of the BJP leaders and functionaries.

According to the leader, discussion on probable candidates for the Bhandara-Gondia and Palghar Lok Sabha bypolls may be on the agenda of Shah during his visit.

Bhandara-Gondia seat in east Maharashtra fell vacant after sitting BJP MP Nana Patole resigned from the party and returned to the Congress. Palghar bypoll is necessitated due to the death of sitting MP Chintaman Wanga of the BJP.

The Election Commission has not yet announced the formal schecule for the bypolls.

tags #Amit Shah #BJP #BKC #India #Politics

most popular

BJP has lost simple majority in Lok Sabha, claims Congress after bypoll results

BJP has lost simple majority in Lok Sabha, claims Congress after bypoll results

‘Beginning of the end has started,’ says Mamata Banerjee as BJP loses in UP, Bihar by-polls

‘Beginning of the end has started,’ says Mamata Banerjee as BJP loses in UP, Bihar by-polls

Uttar Pradesh Bypoll Results highlights: BJP loses Gorakhpur, Phulpur Lok Sabha seats to SP

Uttar Pradesh Bypoll Results highlights: BJP loses Gorakhpur, Phulpur Lok Sabha seats to SP

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC