you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jun 22, 2018 09:55 PM IST | Source: PTI

Amit Shah to address rally in Jammu tomorrow

Shah will also hold meetings with digital media and social media volunteers, and participate in other organisational events.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

BJP president Amit Shah will address a rally in Jammu on Saturday, close on the heels of his party's decision to withdraw support from the PDP-led government in Jammu and Kashmir.

In a statement, party's national media head Anil Baluni said that Shah will be on a day-long trip to the city mark the "historic martyrdom anniversary" of its founder president Syama Prasad Mookerjee.

Shah will also hold meetings with digital media and social media volunteers, and participate in other organisational events, he said.

His public address will be significant as he is expected to touch on evolving political situation in the state following the BJP's withdrawal of support from the Mehbooba Mufti government in which his party was a partner.

The state is now under Governor's rule.
First Published on Jun 22, 2018 09:44 pm

tags #Amit Shah #India #Jammu #Jammu and Kashmir #Politics

