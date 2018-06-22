Amit Shah to address rally in Jammu tomorrow

BJP president Amit Shah will address a rally in Jammu on Saturday, close on the heels of his party's decision to withdraw support from the PDP-led government in Jammu and Kashmir.

In a statement, party's national media head Anil Baluni said that Shah will be on a day-long trip to the city mark the "historic martyrdom anniversary" of its founder president Syama Prasad Mookerjee.

Shah will also hold meetings with digital media and social media volunteers, and participate in other organisational events, he said.

His public address will be significant as he is expected to touch on evolving political situation in the state following the BJP's withdrawal of support from the Mehbooba Mufti government in which his party was a partner.

The state is now under Governor's rule.