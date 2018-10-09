Amit Shah to address public meeting in Telangana on October 10

BJP chief Amit Shah would attend two separate meetings of party functionaries from parliamentary constituencies in Telangana when he visits the state on October 10.

Shah would speak to booth committee presidents and other leaders of Hyderabad, Secunderabad, Malkajgiri and Chevella Lok Sabha constituencies at the Exhibition Grounds here, BJP's state general secretary Chinta Samba Murthy said in a release.

Shah would also participate in a meeting of party functionaries from Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Bhongir and Nalgonda Lok Sabha seats, the release said.

In the afternoon, the party chief would address a public meeting for the December 7 Legislative Assembly elections at Karimnagar, it added.

Shah had kicked off the party's election campaign with a meeting at Mahabubnagar last month.

BJP has decided to go it alone in the assembly elections.