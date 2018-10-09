App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Oct 09, 2018 09:02 AM IST | Source: PTI

Amit Shah to address public meeting in Telangana on October 10

Shah would speak to booth committee presidents and other leaders of Hyderabad, Secunderabad, Malkajgiri and Chevella Lok Sabha constituencies at the Exhibition Grounds here, BJP's state general secretary Chinta Samba Murthy said in a release.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

BJP chief Amit Shah would attend two separate meetings of party functionaries from parliamentary constituencies in Telangana when he visits the state on October 10.

Shah would speak to booth committee presidents and other leaders of Hyderabad, Secunderabad, Malkajgiri and Chevella Lok Sabha constituencies at the Exhibition Grounds here, BJP's state general secretary Chinta Samba Murthy said in a release.

Shah would also participate in a meeting of party functionaries from Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Bhongir and Nalgonda Lok Sabha seats, the release said.

In the afternoon, the party chief would address a public meeting for the December 7 Legislative Assembly elections at Karimnagar, it added.

Shah had kicked off the party's election campaign with a meeting at Mahabubnagar last month.

BJP has decided to go it alone in the assembly elections.
First Published on Oct 9, 2018 08:40 am

tags #Amit Shah #BJP #India #Politics #Telangana

most popular

Missed opportunities: 9 poor business decisions that would have changed history

Missed opportunities: 9 poor business decisions that would have changed history

Top 6 video games that you should not miss in October

Top 6 video games that you should not miss in October

Chanda Kochhar: A look at the career and controversial exit of ICICI Bank CEO and MD

Chanda Kochhar: A look at the career and controversial exit of ICICI Bank CEO and MD

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.