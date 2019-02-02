Amit Shah to address BJP workers in Goa on Feb 9

BJP chief Amit Shah will address booth-level party workers in Goa on February 9, a party leader from the state has said.

Shah will address around 30,000 workers from 1,642 booths near Panaji, Goa BJP chief Vinay Tendulkar told reporters after addressing the state executive meeting of the party on February 1.

Apart from the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Goa is gearing up for the bypolls to Shiroda and Mandrem Assembly constituencies.

The by-elections were necessitated after the then Congress MLAs Subhash Shirodkar and Dayanand Sopte resigned as MLAs from Shiroda and Mandrem respectively in October last year and joined the ruling BJP.