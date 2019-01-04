App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jan 04, 2019 04:21 PM IST | Source: PTI

Amit Shah to address BJP workers in Dehradun on Feb 2

The Lok Sabha polls this year will be the first major electoral battle for the party after the 2017 assembly polls.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

BJP president Amit Shah will visit Dehradun on February 2 to enthuse party cadres in view of the coming Lok Sabha polls, a party functionary said January 4.

Shah will address the BJP's 'Trishakti Sammelan' here on February 2 to gear up party workers at the booth level for the general elections, Pradesh BJP president Ajay Bhatt said.

"His visit will definitely enthuse the cadres and inspire them to do their best to ensure that the party repeats its performances in the 2019 Lok Sabha and assembly polls," Bhatt said.

Shah's visit to Uttarakhand comes after the BJP faced defeat in three of its bastions -- Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan.

The BJP faces the challenge of retaining all the five Lok Sabha seats in the election which is likely to be a high stakes battle for the party that swept to power in Uttarakhand in 2017, winning 57 out of a total of 70 assembly seats.

The Lok Sabha polls this year will be the first major electoral battle for the party after the 2017 assembly polls.

During his last visit to Uttarakhand in June 2018, Shah had instructed BJP workers to preserve the party's vote bank if they wanted the party to perform the way it did in the Lok Sabha and the assembly polls in 2014 and 2017, respectively.
First Published on Jan 4, 2019 04:00 pm

tags #India #Politics

most popular

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.