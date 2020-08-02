Amit Shah tests positive for COVID-19: Leaders wish home minister speedy recovery

Several leaders from across the political spectrum took to Twitter to share their reactions to the news.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on August 2 announced on Twitter that he was tested positive for COVID-19.
"On getting the initial symptoms of corona, I got the test done and the report came back positive," he said, adding that he was in good health and was being admitted to a hospital on the advice of doctors. He also urged those he came in contact with to also isolate and get a self-inquiry done.
Several leaders from across the political spectrum took to the micro-blogging site to share their reactions to the news:
Get well soon Sri @AmitShah Ji. All our prayers are with you.
— Tejasvi Surya (@Tejasvi_Surya
Suhel Seth, Indian businessman and commentator said:
This is it. Corona has messed with the wrong guy. It’s days in India are now numbered. And on a serious note, get well soon @AmitShah ...— SUHEL SETH (@Suhelseth)
Other members of the BJP said,
Wish you a speedy recovery @AmitShah ji & pray for your early discharge! God bless!
— Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) August 2, 2020
BJP MP Subramanium Swamy also took to Twitter to wish Amit Shah a speedy recovery,
I pray for speedy recovery of honourable Union Home Minister @AmitShah Ji. Who is been tested positive for #Covid_19 . Get Well Soon Sir #AmitShah pic.twitter.com/zw7djMhjNp— Varun Puri (@varunpuri1984) August 2, 2020
I am sorry to hear from news media that Amit Shah has to be admitted to hospital because he has tested positive for Coronavirus. I wish him speedy recovery and pray for his early discharge
— Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) August 2, 2020
Abhishek Singhvi, Congress MP shares his reactions citing his own experience
Leader of the Aam Aadmi Party Arvind Kejriwal also shared his reaction on Twitter:
Best wishes to #HomeMinister #AmitShah for a quick recovery &restful convalescence. As a #corona recoveree myself, he may also have a non symptomatic and hence a mild case.— Abhishek Singhvi (@DrAMSinghvi)
I pray for the speedy recovery of Hon'ble Home Minister Shri @AmitShah ji
— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal)
Chief Minister of West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee also wished the Home Minister a speedy recovery
Heard about the Union Home Minister Shri @AmitShah Ji being tested positive for #COVID-19. Wishing him a speedy recovery. My prayers are with him and his family!— Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial)