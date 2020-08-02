App
Last Updated : Aug 02, 2020 05:54 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Amit Shah tests positive for COVID-19: Leaders wish home minister speedy recovery

Several leaders from across the political spectrum took to Twitter to share their reactions to the news.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on August 2 announced on Twitter that he was tested positive for COVID-19.

"On getting the initial symptoms of corona, I got the test done and the report came back positive," he said, adding that he was in good health and was being admitted to a hospital on the advice of doctors. He also urged those he came in contact with to also isolate and get a self-inquiry done.

Several leaders from across the political spectrum took to the micro-blogging site to share their reactions to the news:

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Member of Parliament (MP) Tejasvi Surya said:


  Suhel Seth, Indian businessman and commentator said: 

Other members of the BJP said, 



BJP MP Subramanium Swamy also took to Twitter to wish Amit Shah a speedy recovery,

Abhishek Singhvi, Congress MP shares his reactions citing his own experience

Leader of the Aam Aadmi Party Arvind Kejriwal also shared his reaction on Twitter:

Chief Minister of West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee also wished the Home Minister a speedy recovery

First Published on Aug 2, 2020 05:40 pm

tags #amit shah. india #Politics

