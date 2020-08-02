Amit Shah tests positive for COVID-19: Leaders wish home minister speedy recovery

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on August 2 announced on Twitter that he was tested positive for COVID-19.

"On getting the initial symptoms of corona, I got the test done and the report came back positive," he said, adding that he was in good health and was being admitted to a hospital on the advice of doctors. He also urged those he came in contact with to also isolate and get a self-inquiry done.

Several leaders from across the political spectrum took to the micro-blogging site to share their reactions to the news:



Get well soon Sri @AmitShah Ji. All our prayers are with you.

— Tejasvi Surya (@Tejasvi_Surya

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Member of Parliament (MP) Tejasvi Surya said:

Suhel Seth, Indian businessman and commentator said:



This is it. Corona has messed with the wrong guy. It’s days in India are now numbered. And on a serious note, get well soon @AmitShah ... — SUHEL SETH (@Suhelseth)



Other members of the BJP said,



Wish you a speedy recovery @AmitShah ji & pray for your early discharge! God bless!

— Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) August 2, 2020



I pray for speedy recovery of honourable Union Home Minister @AmitShah Ji. Who is been tested positive for #Covid_19 . Get Well Soon Sir #AmitShah pic.twitter.com/zw7djMhjNp — Varun Puri (@varunpuri1984) August 2, 2020





I am sorry to hear from news media that Amit Shah has to be admitted to hospital because he has tested positive for Coronavirus. I wish him speedy recovery and pray for his early discharge

— Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) August 2, 2020

BJP MP Subramanium Swamy also took to Twitter to wish Amit Shah a speedy recovery,

Abhishek Singhvi, Congress MP shares his reactions citing his own experience



Best wishes to #HomeMinister #AmitShah for a quick recovery &restful convalescence. As a #corona recoveree myself, he may also have a non symptomatic and hence a mild case. — Abhishek Singhvi (@DrAMSinghvi)





I pray for the speedy recovery of Hon'ble Home Minister Shri @AmitShah ji

— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal)

Leader of the Aam Aadmi Party Arvind Kejriwal also shared his reaction on Twitter:

Chief Minister of West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee also wished the Home Minister a speedy recovery