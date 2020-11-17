PlusFinancial Times
Last Updated : Nov 17, 2020 02:51 PM IST | Source: PTI

Amit Shah terms J&K alliance as 'Gupkar Gang'; asserts J&K will remain integral part of India

In a series of tweets, Shah also questioned Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi whether they support thePeople's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD), a conglomerate of regional and national political parties in Jammu and Kashmir formed to demand the restoration of the Article 370, scrapped last year.

PTI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday asserted thatJammu and Kashmir has been and will always remain an integral part of India and termed an alliance of political parties of the Union Territory as 'Gupkar Gang' saying it is an "unholy global gathbandhan" against the country's national interest.

In a series of tweets, Shah also questioned Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi whether they support thePeople's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD), a conglomerate of regional and national political parties in Jammu and Kashmir formed to demand the restoration of the Article 370, scrapped last year.

"Jammu and Kashmir has been, is and will always remain an integral part of India. Indian people will no longer tolerate an unholy 'global gathbandhan' against our national interest. Either the Gupkar Gang swims along with the national mood or else the people will sink it," he said.

Shah said the Congress and 'Gupkar Gang' want to take Jammu and Kashmir back to the era of terror and turmoil and they "want to take away rights of Dalits, women and tribals that we have ensured by removing Article 370. This is why they're being rejected by the people everywhere".

"The Gupkar Gang is going global! They want foreign forces to intervene in Jammu and Kashmir. The Gupkar Gang also insults India's Tricolour. Do Sonia Ji and Rahul Ji support such moves of the Gupkar Gang ? They should make their stand crystal clear to the people of India," he said.
First Published on Nov 17, 2020 02:47 pm

tags #India #Politics

