Amit Shah targets Rahul Gandhi over UPA-era defence deal

BJP president Amit Shah on May 4 cited a media report to attack Congress chief Rahul Gandhi over a defence deal under the UPA government in which an alleged business partner of Gandhi had got an offset contract.



With Rahul Gandhi’s Midas Touch, no deal is too much!

When he has a say, his business partners make hay. Doesn’t matter if India suffers on the way!#StealLikeRagahttps://t.co/rb9H6QOVwx — Chowkidar Amit Shah (@AmitShah) May 4, 2019

According to Business Today magazine, a co-promoter of a UK-based firm in which Gandhi owned a majority stake received defence contract as an offset partner of a French company when the Congress-led UPA was in power.

Shah tweeted, tagging the report.

The report claimed that subsidiaries associated with Rahul Gandhi's former business partner received defence contract as an offset partner of a French firm in 2011.