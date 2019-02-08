App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Feb 08, 2019 08:18 AM IST | Source: PTI

Amit Shah takes stock of BJP's poll preparation

BJP flags will be hoisted in over 5 crore houses in the country, as part of the party's 'mera parivaar, Bhajapa parivaar" campaign, between February 12 and March 2, a party statement said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
BJP president Amit Shah discussed election strategy and took stock of the party's preparation for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls with state unit presidents during a video conference meeting.



Shah told them that BJP workers and supporters will put up the flags at their houses, and later discussed poll strategy with the leaders.

The party's national general secretaries and general secretary (organisation) of all states also participated in the video conference meeting.
First Published on Feb 8, 2019 08:10 am

tags #Amit Shah #BJP #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics

