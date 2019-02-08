Amit Shah takes stock of BJP's poll preparation

BJP flags will be hoisted in over 5 crore houses in the country, as part of the party's 'mera parivaar, Bhajapa parivaar" campaign, between February 12 and March 2, a party statement said.
BJP president Amit Shah discussed election strategy and took stock of the party's preparation for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls with state unit presidents during a video conference meeting.
Shah told them that BJP workers and supporters will put up the flags at their houses, and later discussed poll strategy with the leaders.