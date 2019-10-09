App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Oct 09, 2019 03:34 PM IST | Source: PTI

Amit Shah takes on Congress over Article 370, Rafale 'shastra pooja'

He said nullifying Article 370 had nothing to do with politics. “It was about country's security, but Congress voted against it."

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on October 9 attacked the Congress for its stand on Article 370 and also took on the party over criticism of the “shastra pooja” performed on the first Rafale aircraft acquired by the country.

"Congress leader Rahul Gandhi opposed scrapping of Article 370. I want to ask Rahul to make it clear whether he is in favour or against the scrapping of Article 370," the BJP president said at a poll rally here, referring to the abrogation of the special status for Jammu and Kashmir.

"The Congress has to oppose whatever BJP does," he said.

Close

Shah was scheduled to address three public meetings during the day in Haryana, which goes to the polls on October 21.

related news

He said there was a feeling among people in the country that Jammu and Kashmir was not fully integrated into the Indian Union with Articles 370 and 35A acting as stumbling blocks.

He said nullifying Article 370 had nothing to do with politics. “It was about country's security, but Congress voted against it."

In an apparent reference to comments by some Congress leaders on the “shastra pooja” performed by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, he said “Congress people felt bad about this too."

Rajnath Singh took delivery of the multi-role combat aircraft in France on October 8 after performing a traditional Dussehra worship of arms.

"Yesterday was Vijayadashami, marking the victory of good over evil... I want to congratulate the prime minister and the defence minister on Rafale," he said.

He attacked former prime minister Manmohan Singh, accusing him of reading out whatever was given to him by “madam” (Congress president Sonia Gandhi).

Senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala is seeking re-election from Kaithal.

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party is seeking a second term in the state and has set itself a target of winning over 75 seats in the 90-member assembly.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Oct 9, 2019 03:29 pm

tags #India #Politics

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.