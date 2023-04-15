English
    Amit Shah speaks to Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis on Raigad accident

    At least 12 people were killed and 27 others injured after the bus they were travelling in fell into a gorge on the old Mumbai-Pune Highway in Raigad district of Maharashtra Saturday morning.

    April 15, 2023 / 12:09 PM IST
    At least 12 people were killed and 27 others injured after the bus they were travelling in fell into a gorge

    Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday spoke to Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his deputy Devendra Fadnavis, and enquired about the road accident that took place in Raigad district.

    The road accident in Raigad, Maharashtra is very sad. Talked to Chief Minister @mieknathshinde and Deputy Chief Minister @Dev_Fadnavis in this regard.The local administration is engaged in relief work. I express my condolences to the families of the deceased and wish the injured a speedy recovery, he said in a tweet in Hindi.

    first published: Apr 15, 2023 12:09 pm