Last Updated : Jan 06, 2020 10:59 AM IST | Source: PTI

Amit Shah speaks to Delhi LG Anil Baijal; requests him to call JNU representatives for talks

The telephonic conversation between the home minister and the LG came a day after masked men indulged in violence on the JNU campus.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday talked to Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and requested him to call representatives from Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) for discussions, officials said.

The telephonic conversation between the home minister and the LG came a day after masked men indulged in violence on the JNU campus.

"The home minister spoke to the LG and requested him to initiate discussions with representatives from the JNU," an official said.

Yesterday, the home minster had spoken to Delhi Police chief Amulya Patnaik and ordered an inquiry into the incident.

The Home Ministry has sought a report from the Delhi Police.

Violence broke out in JNU on Sunday night as masked men armed with sticks and rods attacked students and teachers and damaged property on the campus, prompting the administration to call in police which conducted a flag march.

At least 28 people, including JNU Students' Union president Aishe Ghosh, were injured as chaos prevailed on the campus for nearly two hours.

First Published on Jan 6, 2020 10:52 am

tags #Amit Shah #Anil Baijal #India #JNU #Politics

