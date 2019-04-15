App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Apr 15, 2019 03:35 PM IST | Source: PTI

Amit Shah slams Rahul Gandhi on Rafale, blasts Azam Khan for Jaya Prada remark

The Congress tells a lie and repeats it, Shah said, adding that Gandhi had got notice from the apex court for his utterances on the Rafale deal.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

BJP chief Amit Shah on Monday attacked Congress president Rahul Gandhi for "lying" over a Supreme Court order on the Rafale fighter jet purchase deal.

The Congress tells a lie and repeats it, Shah said, adding that Gandhi had got notice from the apex court for his utterances on the Rafale deal.

Shah was addressing a rally in Kodinar town in Gir Somnath district for the party's Junagadh Lok Sabha candidate.

"The Supreme Court heard the (Rafale) case on a preliminary technical objection. The Supreme Court passed its judgement, and Rahul baba started saying the Supreme Court had rebuked the government on the Rafale issue. In reality, no such thing happened," Shah said.

related news

The Congress president had on April 10 claimed that the apex court has made it "clear" that Prime Minister Narendra Modi "committed a theft".

The apex court, which had earlier cleared the Modi government of accusations of corruption over the Rafale deal with France, had on April 9 said it will hear a review petition on the basis of the new documents, referred to by petitioners.

"It only worked to remove a preliminary objection. The case is still going on, and has also been heard in the past. But he (Gandhi) started speaking repeatedly. A BJP MP moved a contempt notice. And today, the respectable SC has issued notice and asked Rahul Gandhi to explain what he had said," Shah told the crowd.

"Telling a lie, telling it loudly, and repeatedly, has become the nature of the Congress party," Shah said.

The BJP chief also hit out at Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan for his objectionable remarks against BJP's Rampur Lok Sabha candidate actor-turned-politician Jaya Prada.

Shah said Khan, the SP and its Uttar Pradesh ally BSP should apologise for the "disgusting" remark.

"The disgusting comment made by Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan on BJP candidate Jaya Prada is an insult to mothers. The comment on Jaya Prada is not on her but on crores of women. I would like to ask Samajwadi Party, Behen Mayawati ji and Rahul Gandhi whether they agree to Azam Khan's comment," Shah said.

Shah also hit out at the opposition for their tirade against electronic voting machines.

"The Congress is scared of defeat. Earlier they would put the reason of defeat on EVMs. Now, even as the first phase of election is completed, it says BJP will win due to EVM. This shows Congress party has accepted defeat," he said.

"You have won in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh. The EVM is good where it (Congress) wins, and bad where it loses. Rahul Baba, it does not matter what you say. The people of the country understand everything," he said.
First Published on Apr 15, 2019 03:28 pm

tags #Amit Shah #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics

most popular

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

More From

World Cup 2019 India Squad: Rishabh Pant, Ambati Rayudu out, Dinesh Ka ...

Shah Rukh Khan as Iron Man, Katrina Kaif as Black Widow: Bollywood act ...

Exclusive: Sachin Tendulkar and Brian Lara come together for Netflix's ...

Bharat Poster: Salman Khan looks promising in his elderly look from th ...

Game of Thrones 8 premiere episode written update: Jon Snow and Daener ...

Saaho: Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor’s chemistry is too hot to handle ...

Exclusive: Rani Mukerji’s brother makes film on bipolar disorder; sp ...

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are picking up projects that they can s ...

Game of Thrones Season 8 Episode 1 Review: Sansa Stark looks confident ...

Florida Man Killed by 'Extremely Dangerous' Flightless Bird He Kept on ...

Infographics: Key Statistics Every Voter Should Know

Viral Photo of Sambit Patra Kneeling on Pakistan Flag Turns Out to be ...

Mercedes-Benz Maker Daimler Faces Probe Over New Cheating Software

India Successfully Test Fires 1,000-km Range Sub-Sonic Cruise Missile ...

Game of Thrones S8 E2 Preview: The White Walkers Are Here, Where are t ...

Child Rights Panel Seeks Report From District Magistrates After Minors ...

Maisie Williams: Even if Game of Thrones is the Greatest Thing I Ever ...

Game of Thrones Season 8: Best Ways to Avoid Spoilers

How new ITR forms for FY18-19 notified by the Income Tax department wi ...

Chhattisgarh Lok Sabha elections 2019: Aggressive Congress chief minis ...

Lok Sabha elections 2019: Why is Prime Minister Modi so obsessed with ...

How the political narrative on national security will play out in Lok ...

GoT season 8 episode 1 review: Final season kicks off with an uneven ...

Closing Bell: Sensex ends higher, Nifty near 11,700; Tata Motors surge ...

It's The Economy: Sharp fall in private sector investments, exports la ...

Brokerages bullish on TCS post Q4 results; should you buy?

Mutual funds, rating agencies and the folly of loans against promoter ...

In Thiruvananthapuram, BJP's hopes lie in Sabarimala factor, support f ...

Game of Thrones season 8 episode 1 review: A How To Train Your Dragon ...

EC crackdown on poll code violations unmistakable, but more gumption n ...

Jet Airways crisis: Crucial day for airline as lenders meet today; fin ...

Julian Assange will cooperate with Swedish authorities regarding rape ...

Premier League: Unstoppable Liverpool continue resurgence as toothless ...

In 'Daani, The Generous One', Krishan Chandar writes of shared hunger ...

Fashioning the dancing body: Tracing the evolution of the Bharatanatya ...

Huawei P30 Pro review: Complete package with a giant leap for smartpho ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.