you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Apr 27, 2019 04:30 PM IST | Source: PTI

Amit Shah slams Omar Abdullah over his 'separate PM for J&K' remark

As long as the BJP exists, Jammu and Kashmir will continue to be an integral part of India, the BJP president said while addressing an election rally here.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Slamming National Conference leader Omar Abdullah for his statement seeking a separate prime minister for Jammu and Kashmir, BJP president Amit Shah Saturday said J&K is an inseparable part of the country.

As long as the BJP exists, Jammu and Kashmir will continue to be an integral part of India, the BJP president said while addressing an election rally here.

"Kashmir is Maa Bharats 'Mukut' (crown of India) and nobody can snatch it," he said.

The BJP president also said, "We will remove Article 370 from J&K, if you make Narendra Modi the prime minister again."

Article 370 of the Constitution grants special status to Jammu and Kashmir. Shah's question, "Should there be two prime ministers for one country?", evoked a deafening 'no' from the crowd.

The BJP has given the nation Modi as prime minister and the security of the country has been strengthened ever since, he said.

During the UPA government's 10-year rule, terror groups from Pakistan used to target India continuously, the BJP chief said.

Under former prime minister Manmohan Singh, Pakistans alia, malia and balia (referring to terrorists) used to come and take away the heads of jawans after killing them, Shah claimed.

"Even today I cant forget Hemrajs beheading and the disrespect shown to him. But 'Mouni Baba' Manmohan Singh had not even uttered 'ohh'!" he said.

Lance Naik Hemraj of 13 Rajputana Rifles was killed and beheaded by Pakistani soldiers on January 8, 2013 in Poonch sector of Jammu & Kashmir.

"We cannot compromise with the security of the nation. Pakistan wants to separate Kashmir from India. We will not allow it.

"Pakistan se goli aayegi to yahan se gola jayaga (if a bullet comes here, a shell lands there)," the BJP president said.

"When the nation rejoiced with sweets following the February 26 Balakot air strike, a pall of gloom descended on the Congress and Pakistan," Shah said.

He ridiculed Congress leader Sam Pitroda for saying that "some boys" had committed a mistake and dropped bombs, and there should be talks between the two neighbouring countries.

When terrorists from Pakistan struck the CPRF convoy in Pulwama killing 40 personnel, the country was seething with anger, Shah said. Aware of the 2016 surgical strike conducted by India, Pakistan had deployed personnel and tanks on the borders with India, "But Modi ji... instructed our Air Force on the 13th day (of the Pulwama attack) and our brave Air Force personnel entered Pakistan territory targeting terrorists," Shah said.

Criticising the opposition alliance, Shah alleged that whenever they were in power, they had indulged in "massive corruption" and even made an independent MLA (Madhu Koda) chief minister of Jharkhand in 2006. Seeking to know from Congress president Rahul Gandhi, RJD president Lalu Prasad and JMMs working president Hemant Soren about their PM candidate, Shah said each day they will have a different prime minister, with Sunday being a holiday.

"Jharkhand is endowed with rich mineral resources, but the people were poor. In the last five years, the BJP governments at the Centre and the state have ushered in development in rural and urban areas, uplifted the poor, farmers, dalits and tribals," Shah said.

In Jharkhand, the condition of roads has improved, electricity has been provided to people and work on Mandal dam is on, he said.

The Mandal dam, work on which began in 1972 but was stalled since 1993, is now being built on North Koel river under Barwadih block in Latehar district. Outlining the other welfare measures, the BJP leader said cooking gas and ovens, housing and toilet facilities have also been given to the poor, he said.

The BJP leader was here to campaign for the party's sitting MP Vishun Dayal Ram, the former state police chief.
First Published on Apr 27, 2019 04:18 pm

tags #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics

