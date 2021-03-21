English
Amit Shah slams Mamata Banerjee's 'appeasement politics', says no curb to be imposed on festivals if BJP wins polls

Amit Shah, during a rally here in Purba Medinipur district, reaffirmed that the BJP will build 'sonar Bangla' (golden Bengal) over the next five years, propelled by the partys double-engine government at the Centre and the state.

PTI
March 21, 2021 / 02:05 PM IST
File image: Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah

Asserting that the BJP does not believe in vote-bank politics, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, in a dig at TMC chief Mamata Banerjee over her "appeasement policies", said on Sunday that his party, if elected to power, will ensure no one imposes any curb on religious practices.

Shah, during a rally here in Purba Medinipur district, reaffirmed that the BJP will build 'sonar Bangla' (golden Bengal) over the next five years, propelled by the partys double-engine government at the Centre and the state.

"School teachers in Bengal were beaten up for organising 'saraswati puja'. The TMC dispensation does not allow Saraswati puja celebration in schools. The BJP, after coming to power, will ensure that there is no restriction in organising any religious festival," Shah stated.
TAGS: #Amit Shah #India #Mamata Banerjee #Politics #West Bengal Election 2021
first published: Mar 21, 2021 01:58 pm

