App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Aug 29, 2019 08:32 AM IST | Source: PTI

Amit Shah should not make irresponsible statements on NRC: Sushmita Dev

Addressing a press conference here, Dev said the people of Assam are peace-loving, and there won't be any disturbance or violence in the state after the publication of NRC.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

President of the All India Mahila Congress and former MP from Assam Sushmita Dev said here that Union Home Minister Amit Shah should not make "irresponsible statements" on the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

The deadline of publication of the NRC is August 31.

Addressing a press conference here, Dev said the people of Assam are peace-loving, and there won't be any disturbance or violence in the state after the publication of NRC.

Close

"But I want to tell Amit Shah that he had, in Parliament, said that 40 lakh people who are out of the (draft) NRC are intruders and there is a need to expel them," she said.

related news

"Such kind of statements are irresponsible....they create anxiety among people. Amit Shah should have restraint," she said.

She also said that about 30 to 40 per cent of the 40 lakh people who did not find place in the draft NRC would be included in the final NRC, as it was minor spelling or clerical errors which had led to their exclusion.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated market data, trading recommendations, stock analysis, investment ideas and insights from market gurus. Now, get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at Rs 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 29, 2019 08:26 am

tags #India #Politics

most popular

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.