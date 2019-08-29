Amit Shah should not make irresponsible statements on NRC: Sushmita Dev

President of the All India Mahila Congress and former MP from Assam Sushmita Dev said here that Union Home Minister Amit Shah should not make "irresponsible statements" on the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

The deadline of publication of the NRC is August 31.

Addressing a press conference here, Dev said the people of Assam are peace-loving, and there won't be any disturbance or violence in the state after the publication of NRC.

"But I want to tell Amit Shah that he had, in Parliament, said that 40 lakh people who are out of the (draft) NRC are intruders and there is a need to expel them," she said.

"Such kind of statements are irresponsible....they create anxiety among people. Amit Shah should have restraint," she said.