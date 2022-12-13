English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live: Commodities Live: Crude Oil Prices Surge Overnight
    you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

    Amit Shah says no one can capture one inch of land till Modi govt in power, hits out at RGF funding

    Addressing reporters outside Parliament House, Shah also said the Congress had raised the border issue in Parliament to avoid questions on the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation's FCRA [Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act] cancellation.

    PTI
    December 13, 2022 / 12:44 PM IST
    File Image: Union Minister Amit Shah

    File Image: Union Minister Amit Shah

    No one can capture one inch of land till the Narendra Modi government is in power, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Tuesday as the opposition demanded a discussion on clashes between Indian and Chinese forces along the LAC in Arunachal Pradesh.

    Addressing reporters outside Parliament House, Shah also said the Congress had raised the border issue in Parliament to avoid questions on the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation's FCRA [Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act] cancellation.

    The Rajiv Gandhi Foundation (RGF), he alleged, had got Rs 1.35 crore from the Chinese Embassy. Its registration was cancelled as this was not according to FCRA rules, he said.

    "India's permanent seat in the UN Security Council was sacrificed because of Nehru's love for China," Shah said.

    He applauded Indian soldiers for their valour. "I want to say it clearly... till the time the BJP government led by Prime Minister Modi is in power, no one can capture an inch of our land," Shah said.
    PTI
    Tags: #Amit Shah #India #Narendra Modi #PM Modi #Politics #RGF funding
    first published: Dec 13, 2022 12:46 pm