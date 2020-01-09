Amit Shah reviews countrywide security situation

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla, Director of Intelligence Bureau Arvind Kumar and other top officials attended the meeting that was held amidst the ongoing protests in different parts of the country against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday chaired a high-level meeting to review security situation in the country, officials said.
The meeting was to take stock of the security situation in the country, a home ministry official said.
First Published on Jan 9, 2020 03:49 pm