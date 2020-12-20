Amit Shah reiterates BJP promise of ‘Shonar Bangla’ in 5 years if voted to power in West Bengal

Amit Shah at the December 20 roadshow in Bolpur (Image: Twitter/Amit Shah)

Addressing a roadshow in West Bengal’s Bolpur, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will fulfill the promise of ‘Shonar Bangla’ in five years if voted to power.

The senior BJP leader continued with his attacks on the incumbent Trinamool government and Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on the second day of his visit and said: “The people are angry with Mamata and they have decided that this time the lotus will take the lead.”

Referring to the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, he said: “The people of Bengal want ‘poriborton’ (change)."

Attacking the TMC government he said: “People of Bengal want this change to stop infiltration from Bangladesh, political violence. They want to stop the tolabazi (extortion).”

Shah’s comment was a tangent attack on Mamata Banerjee's nephew Abhishek Banerjee, who he accused of “bullying”.He concluded his speech by saying: “Bengal has been diverted away from the way of progress. Next time you vote on lotus, we will bring you development... This is love and faith in Narendra Modi. I have seen many roadshows, done many but I want to say that I have not seen one like this in my years. This is your love for Modi. This is your anger against Didi (Mamata)."