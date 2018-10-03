Amit Shah, Rahul Gandhi to visit Bikaner

App
Last Updated : Oct 03, 2018 12:28 PM IST | Source: PTI

BJP president Amit Shah and Congress chief Rahul Gandhi will be in Bikaner on October 4 and October 10 respectively where they will holding meetings ahead of the Assembly elections in Rajasthan.

Union Minister of State for Water Resources Arjun Ram Meghwal said Shah will address SC Sammelan and Shakti Kendra Sammelan in Bikaner Thursday and will also hold a meeting of party vistarak.

He will spend the night in Bikaner and leave Friday morning, Meghwal said. Party workers from Bikaner, Sriganganagar and Hanumangarh will attend the meetings.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi will also be in Bikaner on October 10.
First Published on Oct 3, 2018 12:19 pm

