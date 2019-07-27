App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jul 27, 2019 05:34 PM IST | Source: PTI

Amit Shah praises rescue teams after passengers taken out safely from stranded train in Thane

The passengers of the Kolhapur-bound Mahalaxmi Express were trapped at Badlapur, 72 km from Mumbai.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on July 27 praised the efforts of the NDRF, the three services and other agencies in rescuing passengers of a train stranded in Maharashtra's Thane for 17 hours due to flooding of tracks after heavy rains.

Teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Navy, Air Force, Army, Railways and state administration rescued all the passengers, he tweeted.

The home minister also said the central government is closely monitoring the entire operation.

"Kudos to the rescue teams for their exemplary effort," he said.

Central Railways officials said all 1,050 passengers, including nine pregnant women, were safe.
First Published on Jul 27, 2019 05:22 pm

tags #Central Railways #IAF #India #NDRF #Politics #Thane floods

