you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jun 21, 2019 10:08 AM IST | Source: PTI

Amit Shah participates in Yoga day event in Rohtak

"Yoga is the symbol of India's ancient history and diversity which is showing the world the way towards a healthy life," he tweeted after the event.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Home Minister Amit Shah Friday participated in a Yoga day function here and said Yoga is showing the world the way towards a healthy life. Shah participated in the Yoga day function here along with Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar besides others.

"Yoga is the symbol of India's ancient history and diversity which is showing the world the way towards a healthy life," he tweeted after the event.

Shah said it was due to the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that the world is now not only observing Yoga day but making Yoga a part of their everyday lives.

Close
The home minister also addressed the gathering and spoke about the significance of Yoga in people's lives.

First Published on Jun 21, 2019 09:56 am

tags #India #Politics

