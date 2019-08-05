Amit Shah moves resolution on Jammu and Kashmir in Lok Sabha

Moving the resolution following the President's order abrogating Article 370, Shah sought the permission of the House to bring the bill.
He assured the opposition members that he would move the bill and the resolution for consideration of the House on August 6 and was only seeking the permission of the House for the same now."I will move the bill for consideration and passage tomorrow. The opposition can have detailed discussion on the same. I am ready to give the reply," he told the House, amid protests by opposition members and thumping of desks by treasury benches.
First Published on Aug 5, 2019 06:15 pm