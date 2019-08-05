Amit Shah moves resolution on Jammu and Kashmir in Lok Sabha

Home Minister Amit Shah on August 5 moved a resolution in the Lok Sabha for bringing a bill to reorganise the state of Jammu and Kashmir into two union territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

Moving the resolution following the President's order abrogating Article 370, Shah sought the permission of the House to bring the bill.

He assured the opposition members that he would move the bill and the resolution for consideration of the House on August 6 and was only seeking the permission of the House for the same now.