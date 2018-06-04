App
Last Updated : Jun 04, 2018 02:42 PM IST | Source: PTI

Amit Shah meets Yoga guru Ramdev as part of BJP's outreach exercise

Following its government's fourth anniversary on May 26, the BJP launched a mega public drive -- 'sampark for samarthan', announcing that its 4,000 functionaries will contact one lakh people, who are well-known names in their fields, to spread the word about its works in its tenure.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

BJP president Amit Shah today met Yoga guru Ramdev, who is associated with the Patanjali group of companies, as part of his party's "contact for support" campaign and shared the Modi government's achievements with him.

"I met yoga guru Swami Ramdev as part of 'Sampark for Samarthan' programme and informed him about the Narendra Modi-led government's achievements and public welfare policies in its four years of rule," Shah tweeted.

Shah will himself contact 50 persons, the party had said.

Launching the exercise, he had met former Army chief Dalbir Singh Suhag and Subhash Kashyap on May 29. He also met cricket legend Kapil Dev later.

Shah had earlier said that the campaign was aimed at informing people about various government initiatives, which have resulted in lifting people's living standards as a lot of work had been done to remove the problems people faced in villages and to help the poor live a better life.
First Published on Jun 4, 2018 02:35 pm

