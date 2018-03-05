App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Mar 05, 2018 09:30 AM IST | Source: PTI

Amit Shah meets RSS top brass; says BJP will win in Karnataka

The topic of discussion during the four-hour long meeting could not be known as the BJP president did not field questions from the media once he came out of the RSS headquarters. He reached the venue at 2:55 pm and left around 6:40pm.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

A day after the BJP's successful showing in the Assembly polls in three north-eastern states, party president Amit Shah visited the RSS headquarters here and held a meeting with Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat and other senior leaders.

The saffron party won the Assembly polls in Tripura and performed well in Nagaland.

Shah also met senior RSS functionary Bhaiyaji Joshi.

Earlier in the day, the BJP president met Union minister Nitin Gadkari at his residence here.

Answering a query outside the Ravi Bhavan, a complex of government guest houses here, on the forthcoming Karnataka polls, Shah said, "You write it down. BJP will win in Karnataka."

The RSS' highest decision making body, the Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha, of which Shah is a part, will meet here between March 9 to 11.

