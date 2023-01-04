 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Amit Shah likely to reach Tripura on Wednesday as BJP preps for assembly polls

Jan 04, 2023 / 09:47 AM IST

Amit Shah was earlier scheduled to reach the state on Thursday, but his arrival was preponed, a senior official said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is likely to arrive in Tripura on Wednesday night as the ruling BJP prepares for the assembly elections.

"Shah will now reach the state around 10 pm on Wednesday by an Air Force plane," he said.

He will spend the night at the State Guest House amid tight security, the official said.

During the one-day visit, Shah will flag off two Rath Jatras of the BJP in the state. He is likely to travel first to North Tripura's Dharmanagar, around 190 km from state capital Agartala, to flag off the first one, party leaders said.

Later, he will be visiting South Tripura's Sabroom near the Bangladesh border to flag off the second Rath Jatra.