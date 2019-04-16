Amit Shah likely to address rally in Baramati on April 19

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has been taking potshots at Sharad Pawar in the run-up to the Lok Sabha polls, is unlikely to address a rally on the NCP chief's home turf Baramati in Maharashtra, apparently due to his busy schedule, party leaders said.

Instead of Modi, BJP president Amit Shah is likely to address a rally in Baramati in Pune district on April 19.

Maharashtra BJP leaders were trying to organise a rally of the PM in Baramati. However, he is unlikely to come due to his busy schedule, they said.

"Instead of Modiji, now Amitji will hold a rally in Baramati city on April 19," said a BJP leader.

PM Modi will address a rally at Akluj neighbouring Baramati on April 17, he said, adding that the proposed rally will also have a positive impact on Baramati constituency.

"Modi is likely to arrive in Pune on April 16 evening and stay there overnight before heading for Akluj the next day. He will not address any rally or meeting in Pune," the party leader said.

In his rallies held in Maharashtra, Modi had said that Pawar was losing grip over the NCP and his nephew Ajit Pawar is trying to take charge.

Interestingly, the Sharad Pawar-led party had announced its support for the BJP when the results of the 2014 assembly elections established that the saffron party was forming the government.

Senior BJP leaders Nitin Gadkari, Yogi Adityanath and Smriti Irani are likely to hold rallies in Baramati.

During his visit to Pune in February, Shah had set a target of winning 45 seats from Maharashtra including Baramati, which is currently represented by Pawar's daughter Supriya Sule.

The BJP has fielded Kanchan Kul, wife of a legislator from BJP ally RSP, against Sule.