Amit Shah leads BJP's door-to-door campaign on CAA

BJP president Amit Shah on January 5 led the party's door-to-door 10-day campaign to spread awareness about the Citizenship (Amendment) Act with top party leaders reaching out to people across the country, amid a wave of protests against the contentious law since it was passed in December.

Shah visited homes in Lajpat Nagar and talked to people about the benefits of the amended citizenship law. He also distributed literature on the subject and urged them to go through it.

The BJP has launched a 'Jan Jagran' (public awareness) campaign to contact three crore families to counter the opposition's campaign against the CAA and inform the masses about its features.