Last Updated : Nov 28, 2019 11:36 AM IST | Source: PTI

Amit Shah, JP Nadda to attend BJP govt's 2nd anniversary function in Himachal Pradesh

BJP's national working president Jagat Prakash Nadda will also attend the public rally being held at the historic Ridge Maidan where Thakur had been sworn in as the chief minister on December 27 two years ago, Himachal Pradesh Chief Secretary Shrikant Baldi said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will attend the Jai Ram Thakur-led BJP government's second anniversary function on December 27, a senior official said on Thursday.

BJP's national working president Jagat Prakash Nadda will also attend the public rally being held at the historic Ridge Maidan where Thakur had been sworn in as the chief minister on December 27 two years ago, Himachal Pradesh Chief Secretary Shrikant Baldi said.

Baldi presided over the preparatory meeting for the event on Wednesday.

A ground breaking ceremony of projects, which were signed with investors at the Global Investors' Meet held in the hill-state earlier this month, would be organised as part of the celebrations, he said.

First Published on Nov 28, 2019 11:30 am

