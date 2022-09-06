English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

    Amit Shah, JP Nadda to meet BJP leaders to discuss roadmap for 144 Lok Sabha seats it missed by small margins

    These seats were divided into clusters and one Union minister each was appointed as their in-charge.

    Moneycontrol News
    September 06, 2022 / 10:39 AM IST
    File Image: Union Minister Amit Shah

    File Image: Union Minister Amit Shah

    With an eye on the 2024 elections, BJP chief JP Nadda and senior leader Amit Shah will hold a brainstorming session Tuesday with key party leaders to draw a roadmap for winning the 144 Lok Sabha seats it missed by narrow margins in the previous election, sources said.

    These seats were divided into clusters and one Union minister each was appointed as their in-charge.

    Another set of ministers was sent to assess the political situation by visiting all assembly segments within these constituencies, spread across states including West Bengal, Telangana, Maharashtra, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh.

    They were also tasked to identify potential candidates.

    Several Union ministers including Piyush Goyal, Dharmendra Pradhan, Bhupender Yadav, Narendra Singh Tomar, Smriti Irani, Anurag Thakur, Mansukh Mandaviya, Jyotiraditya Scindia are likely to attend the meeting at the BJP headquarters. The ministers will present a detailed report on these constituencies during the meeting.

    Close

    Related stories

    This list of 144 Lok Sabha seats includes constituencies where the BJP came either second or third in the 2019 Lok Sabha election. The sources said the ministers have visited almost all these constituencies and gathered electorally crucial details. The ministers have done a SWOT analysis of the BJP's position in these constituencies and identified steps to be taken to ensure its victory in the 2024 elections, the sources said.

    The party has drawn a detailed blueprint on these constituencies which include information on religion, caste, geography, inclination of voters and the reasons behind it, the sources added.

    (With PTI inputs)
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Amit Shah #BJP #India #J P Nadda #Lok Sabha #Politics
    first published: Sep 6, 2022 10:38 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.